Stressed At Work? 7 Ways To Calm Down In 10 Minutes Or Less

Working hard should be distinct from overworking at the expense of relationships and physical health. Yet, experiencing the pressure of work-related stress is quite apparent in day to day life. For instance, even if you love what you do, the pressure to fulfill a challenging obligation or to meet a deadline may expose you to stress. And when stress becomes chronic, it can be overwhelming and harmful to physical well-being and mental health.

In response to stress, your body releases stress hormone (cortisol) along with other stress hormones so you continue to perform better and cope up with pressure. But, continuously increasing cortisol and other stress hormones has disruptive effects on body systems and processes. In the long run, stress can manifest into symptoms like, anxiety, depression, gastric disturbances, heart diseases, sleeping disorders, headache, hives, weight gain and so on.

“With hectic schedules and tough competition at work, workplace stress has become an integral part of our daily lives. Although avoiding tensions on the job might not be possible, taking few precautions can help you to manage work-related stress,” says Dr.Girija Kishore, Lead, Clinical Governance, Livlong.

Dr Kishore shares some simple tips and tricks to lower your cortisol levels and calm yourself in ten minutes:

Know your triggers

There is no doubt that acknowledging your stress can make you feel lighter and is the first step consulting for assistance. However, it is equally important to know your triggers and learn from them so you can respond in the future differently.

Drink tea or coffee during break time

Sipping that warm cup of tea or coffee during breaks can bring you much needed respite from back to back meetings and calls. This is because tea and coffee contain chemicals which not only boost your mood but also improve your productivity. But remember, mindful intake is the key.

Inhale essential oils

The popular technique of inhaling essential oils, also known as aromatherapy, has proved to have soothing effects on the mind specially in times of anxiety, stress and insomnia. The technique uses scents like lavender, rose, sandalwood, and many more to holistically balance the patient’s physical, emotional, and psychological health.

Detach from your workplace

Even when you have to finish your task, taking breaks during work without interventions is imperative. It relieves you from discomfort and work-related physical pain and issues. This is because stress may eventually send your mind into a spiral and send you down an undesirable path of adverse ideas.

You may break free of that loop by anchoring your attention on the present and your immediate goals. Sit and focus on your breathing, sounds, sentiments, and feelings while you meditate. Allow them to pass through you.

Going for a walk

A terrific technique to reduce stress is exercising or taking a stroll. It first enables you to escape the predicament. Second, exercise aids in releasing endorphins, the neurotransmitters responsible for that warm and cozy feeling. Taking a stroll can help you forget your stress and unwind so you can face the issue with more remarkable composure and poise.

Stretching it out

Performing simple stretches at your desk or in a washroom when taking a break can go a long way in easing your stress both physically and mentally. You can even try a few yoga asanas to break the routine and help you relax.

Trying the 4-7-8 breathing technique

The 4-7-8 breathing method is known to help deal with anxiety. It can act as a potent trick that boosts the body’s oxygen. The technique involves placing the tip of your tongue behind your upper front teeth and then inhaling through the nose for 4 seconds, holding it in for 7 seconds and exhaling through your mouth for 8 seconds. Doing this on a regular basis is known to calm your mind and body.

There is no one-stop solution for all your worries, but trying these simple activities can help you eliminate work stress. If you still feel overwhelmed or unable to cope with stress or if you have trouble carrying out daily routines or matching expectations at work, taking help from professional counselors or therapists can be greatly helpful.

