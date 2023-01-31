Our modern lifestyle brings in a bunch of stressors. It might be related to our job or something more personal. But finding the source of our stress is the first step to feeling better. The one big mistake that most of us make is using unhealthy coping mechanisms like drinking or smoking. Doing nothing and not taking charge of the situation can take things down the spiral. Building mental fortitude, taking charge of your circumstances, having a strong social network, and adopting a positive approach are some ways to effective stress management. If you also have been struggling to cope up with the stress in your life, here are a few things you could do.

Writing down your ideas and feelings may help you bring out the hidden emotions. It doesn’t matter what you write or how well you write, it is important to bring your emotions out. Allow your ideas to flow.

We don’t get time for doing things we truly enjoy because many of us work long hours or prioritise our family’s needs before our own. It’s crucial to set aside some time for yourself. You might try designating a few evenings each week for some relaxing time away from work and other responsibilities.

It’s natural to want to isolate oneself when you’re upset and anxious. However, try to interact with friends and family during such a time. Social interaction may divert you, offer you support, and help you cope with life’s ups and downs. Go for a coffee break with a buddy, or call up a family member.

Meditation will help you to win over the constant stream of disorganised ideas that have been bothering you. Meditation can do wonders for both your emotional well-being and your general health by bringing peace and calm to your life.

If nothing is working out, you might need to look for reinforcements in the form of therapy or counselling. Therapy may also be a good idea if you feel confined or overburdened, worry excessively, or struggle to complete everyday tasks or fulfil obligations at work, home, or school.

