Stressed With Aging Skin? Here Is How You Can Protect It With These Easy Steps

Aging skin looks thin and pale. The changes in skin are related to many factors such as skin exposure to elements of nature, nutrition, environment-related factors, and many others. The sun-exposed areas of skin give rise to age spots. A proper medical term coined for this problem is lentigos.

Is there a way how you can protect your skin from damage? The answer is yes. Here, we look at some ways to take car of aging skin.

Stop Smoking

Nicotine causes the blood vessels to contract. Thus reducing the blood flow and oxygen to skin. Research also shows that the heat generated by smoking cigarettes also causes premature wrinkles.

Stay hydrated

Water helps in keeping our skin healthy by flushing out toxins from the body. It also helps in the process of digestion and in the regulation of body temperature.

Use a moisturizer

A Moisturizer helps in nourishing the skin and keeping it hydrated. Studies indicate that moisturizer has hyaluronic acid and Vitamin C. They help in keeping the skin wrinkle-free. Consult a dermatologist prior to the usage of moisturizer.

Healthy diet

Healthy food is one of the key elements to getting nourishing and fresh skin. Foods, especially those with high anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, can improve the elasticity of the skin. Thus protecting it against the problem of premature aging.

These foods include green tea, olive oil, salmon and avocados. Pomegranates, flex seeds, vegetables like carrots, pumpkins, leafy greens and bell peppers are good for the skin too..

Right posture in sleep

A study indicates that sleeping position is closely connected with the formation of wrinkles. This study found that people who sleep on their side or stomach are more vulnerable to medical compression forces. These forces increase the formation of wrinkles and also lead to distortion in facial skin.

Relaxing your face

That frowning which you make while worrying about something or being annoyed about a problem can aggravate the formation of wrinkles. Focus on doing things with a relaxed mind. And avoid getting too stressed about something.

