Strict Parenting Can Affect Child's DNA Negatively, Say Researchers

Most parents believe that they are doing their best for their children by setting limits and strictly enforcing them. This may prove beneficial to some extent but being strict beyond a certain point can create behaviour problems. Besides these problems, being overly strict can also hurt a child’s DNA. This elevates the risk of depression in adolescence and later stages of life. According to ANI, these observations were noted by researchers at the University of Leuven in Belgium.

To reach these findings, researchers chose 21 teenagers, who said that their parents were supportive and gave them freedom. They also chose 23 teenagers, who said that their parents behaved with excessive strictness. All children were in the range of 12 to 16, which means that they were adolescents. Children who had gone through strict parenting displayed early signs of depression.

Researchers also made an alarming observation that depression can cause Methylation variation. In this variation, a gene can generate more or less of an enzyme that it would generate normally. Now the question arises what is Methylation? Methylation is described as a process which takes place when a small chemical molecule is added to the DNA. It can alter how the instructions contained in DNA are read.

Dr Evelien Van Assche, who presented this study, said that they are seeing whether variation in Methylation can be used as an indicator. This indicator can give a warning of who might be at greater risk of developing depression as a result of their upbringing. However, Dr Evelien said that these results need to be confirmed by a large sample.

Professor Christiaan Vinkers also put forward his opinions regarding this study. According to him, it is extremely important to understand how traumatic childhood experiences have long-term implications on physical and mental health. Christiaan said that they can gain new insights if it is understood why there are different effects of strict and lenient parenting.

