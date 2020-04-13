Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Strong Disinfectants May Be Harsh On Your Skin

WHO recommends use of disinfection chemicals such as sodium hypochlorite, chlorine, bleach solution (in recommended dilution) for disinfecting surfaces and objects.

IANS

Updated:April 13, 2020, 11:55 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Strong Disinfectants May Be Harsh On Your Skin
Image for Representation (Source: Today.com)

In the wake of chemicals like sodium hypochlorite solution and hydrogen peroxide being used for sanitisation to fight Covid-19, several stakeholders have underlined the need to exercise caution while using disinfecting chemicals directly on human beings.

Sodium hypochlorite is a strong disinfectant to be used in recommended dilution to disinfect surfaces and objects that are contaminated or disinfected. Contact with skin can cause itching and irritation leading to skin problems. Similarly, hydrogen peroxide is a strong bleaching agent and its use should be restricted to objects and surfaces. The use of these chemicals on your face is even more harmful with chances of ingress into eyes, nostrils and mouth, causing health issues.

There have been recent reports from parts of India where migrant workers were sprayed on disinfectants.

All indoor areas such as entrance lobbies, corridors and staircases, escalators, elevators, security guard booths, office rooms, meeting rooms, cafeteria should be mopped with a disinfectant with 1 percent sodium hypochlorite or phenolic disinfectants, says an advisory by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

"There have been recent reports in the media on chemicals like sodium hypochlorite solution and hydrogen peroxide being used for disinfection on human beings. In fact, there are also instances of special chambers being erected that spray a mist of disinfectant chemicals on people passing or walking through them. We are liaising with the government and civic bodies for safe usage of these disinfectants", said Mr Jayantibhai Patel, President AMAI, representative body of the entire alkali industry in India that produces sodium hypochlorite, chlorine, bleaching solution/powder, etc. used for disinfection.

During these challenging times, members of AMAI have stepped up their efforts to maintain adequate supply of disinfection chemicals to supplement the efforts of the government in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. However chemicals such as sodium hypochlorite, chlorine, hydrogen peroxide and bleach solutions should be handled with utmost care, avoiding skin contact. In case of contact with skin, the exposed part should be thoroughly washed with a running stream of water, states AMAI.

WHO recommends use of disinfection chemicals such as sodium hypochlorite, chlorine, bleach solution (in recommended dilution) for disinfecting surfaces and objects. To maintain personal hygiene, WHO also recommends frequent washing of hands with soap and water.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    7,987

    +578*  

  • Total Confirmed

    9,152

    +705*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    856

    +92*  

  • Total DEATHS

    308

    +35*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 13 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,311,987

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,854,174

    +1,949

  • Cured/Discharged

    427,552

     

  • Total DEATHS

    114,291

    +97
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres