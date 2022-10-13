CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Lifestyle » Strong Dollar Attracting American Tourists To Low-cost Trips in UK Despite Inflation
1-MIN READ

Strong Dollar Attracting American Tourists To Low-cost Trips in UK Despite Inflation

By: Lifestyle Desk

Edited By: Riya Ashok Madayi

Trending Desk

Last Updated: October 13, 2022, 18:32 IST

New Delhi, India

Although UK inflation is at a close to 40-year high, the weakening pound offsets a significant portion of the price increase for dollar spenders.

The cost of living in the United Kingdom has been increasing at practically its quickest rate in four decades as soaring inflation burns holes through people's pockets

The United Kingdom (UK) is in a tough spot. With rising inflation burning holes through people’s pockets, the cost of living in the country has been rising at almost its fastest pace in four decades. The increasing cost of power and food items due to the shockwaves from the Russo-Ukrainian conflict is a big driver of this inflation. To add to the trouble, the pound sterling is slumping. Yet, one man’s poison is another’s meat. The falling pound has made vacationing in the UK considerably cheaper for US citizens.

Although the near 40-year high UK inflation has pushed prices high, the weakening pound covers up for a big chunk of the cost jump for the dollar spender. Tour operators catering to visitors say that this has been their best month for bookings since October 2019. More tourists from the US are also a good sign because, on average, they spend three times what an average UK holidaymaker does on a domestic trip. US tourists shelled out £4.2bn in 2019, an amount expected to increase with the greenback becoming stronger.

“Anything that can incentivise travel from the US is helpful,” Joss Croft, the chief executive of UKInbound, told The Guardian.

The case is similar with the euro, which reached equivalence for the first time in two decades in July. According to a Reuters report, American tourists have been splashing green on luxury goods in Paris and relishing cheaper treats in London’s West End.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

US citizens are spending 11% more on domestic and overseas travel in 2022 compared to three years ago, according to consumer survey data from the American Society of Travel Advisors, a trade organisation.

Meanwhile, outbound travellers from the UK to the US are feeling the strengthening dollar pinch their pockets. While some tourists are resorting to buying food from grocery stores instead of enjoying dining out in the States, others have restricted themselves to window-shopping at tourist destinations instead of buying souvenirs. Still, others have decided to not let such worries impede the flow of their vacation.

About the Author

Lifestyle Desk

Our life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News18 Lifestyle is one-stop destination for everything you need to know a...Read More

Tags:
first published:October 13, 2022, 18:32 IST
last updated:October 13, 2022, 18:32 IST