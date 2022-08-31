Struggling To Lose Weight Despite Exercise? THIS Could Be The Reason

Weight loss journeys are an uphill battle- whether you’re a working professional struggling to lose some pounds or a new mother who would like to shed off some pregnancy fat. While most people add healthy lifestyle habits such as a good diet and regular physical activity, many still don’t seem to find their weight numbers changing.

If you’ve been struggling to lose weight too, and are looking for an explanation, you’ve come to the right place. Nutritionist Azra Khan took to Instagram to explain that weight loss is more nuanced than simply altering your diet and exercising for some time every day.

In a well-explained video, the nutritionist said that despite regular exercise if you’re not losing weight that is because your NEAT, short form for ‘Non-Exercise Activity Thermogenesis’, is not up to the mark. She defined it as “energy expended for everything we do that is not sleeping, eating or sports-like exercise.”

Take a look at the post here.

Actively indulge in chores- The expert clarified that energy that is used to perform basic, day-to-day chores of our life such as “energy expended walking to work, typing, performing yard work, undertaking agricultural tasks and fidgeting” could greatly improve the results of your weight-loss journey.

Make small changes to your routine such as, taking the stairs instead of the lift or escalator and switching to water or other hydrants from caffeinated drinks.

Walk more during active hours- The nutritionist noted that “consciously walking and being active for your awake hours will help you lose weight.” If you have difficulty waking up early in the morning, step out for an evening or after-dinner walk. Not only will it aid digestion but will also contribute to overall fitness.

Fix your diet and sleeping pattern- Factors such as inadequate sleep, stress, and a low metabolism could be contributing to your inability to lose weight, the expert noted.

She further explained, “A transformation is not just about losing weight on the weighing scale. It is also about how your body and its composition change over a period of time. That can only happen with a healthy calorie deficit, with proper NEAT, exercise, and a healthy sleeping cycle.”

