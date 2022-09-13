Struggling With a Not So Smooth Foundation Base? We Got You Covered

It might look easy-peasy but it includes a hell lot of tricks. Wait, we are talking about beauty and make-up of course. It truly has the potential to make or break your overall appearance. The foundation is the basis of your makeup, period.

However, many of us struggle with an unwanted yet highly common issue while applying foundation: cakiness. But don’t worry we are here to help you achieve that flawless natural-looking skin.

First, prep your skin and we swear you will not believe what will happen next unless you try it by yourself. Skincare is really important before starting your makeup because dry and flaky skin cannot make your foundation sit on your skin evenly.

The key to getting the perfect foundation base is definitely “blending”. You don’t have to drag it into your skin but dabbing is the process, then slowly and steadily build the coverage as per your requirement. Instead of using fingers to blend the foundation, a blender should be used, which can give you a very smooth finish.

While you ace these tricks, the other trick is to ace the concealer game. You have to be careful while applying concealers, neither too much nor too little. While doing makeup, most girls use concealer before applying foundation, which can give over excessive coverage to their makeup. To create a natural makeup look, use concealer only on dark spots, use less on the face, and apply concealer only after foundation.

You know your face, fine lines, creases, and wrinkles and yes, don’t hide them by layering so much of foundations and concealers because less is more. Flaunt them actually, especially the ones that come out of your smile.

