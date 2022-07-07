Struggling With Premature Greying Of Hair? Try These 8 Superfoods

Flaunting greys with utmost confidence and pride is not everyone’s cup of tea. While greying hair is a natural process, when it happens at an early age, it may be an indication of various factors.

Some of the most common reasons behind premature greying are regular bleaching, poor diet, genetics, stress, smoking, vitamin B12 deficiency, UV rays, etc.

While we are aware that superfoods pose numerous benefits to the human body, an NDTV report claims its positive impact on hair health. It lists down 8 superfoods that can even help in reducing premature greying of hair.

Green leafy vegetables

Green leafy vegetables like spinach, cauliflower, broccoli, cabbage, and kale are very rich in iron, folate, vitamins, calcium, and other nutrients which contribute to and rather improve hair health.

Lentils

Lentils are a good source of vitamin B9 along with various other nutrients that maintain good hair health.

Dark chocolate

Yes, you read it right. Dark chocolate is a surprising superfood and is loaded with antioxidants, which help in clearing out toxins from the body. Toxins can be behind the premature greying of your hair. Further, dark chocolate is rich in copper which aids melanin production.

Mushrooms

Copper aids the production of melanin, which is the pigment component responsible for giving colour to the hair as well as our skin. Lack of melanin speeds up greying of hair. Mushrooms are a rich source of copper.

Dairy products

Dairy products (milk, yoghurt, curd) are rich in vitamin B12, calcium, protein, and various other nutrients that promote melanin production. Yoghurt in particular is filled with antioxidants.

Eggs

The deficiency of B12 is also linked to premature greying. Eggs are not only abundant in protein but they also are rich in B12. To compensate for the vitamin deficiency, you are advised to eat whole eggs and not just white eggs.

Soybeans

Soybeans are known as a protein substitute for plant-based dieters. They are also abundant in numerous other nutrients, and the fermented ones may also provide the required antioxidants to fight premature greying-causing radicals.

Fermented food

Fermented foods, such as kombucha, kimchi, pickles, and other probiotic foods, as per the report, are great for people experiencing premature greying. Fermented foods improve digestion, which further improves biotin levels in the body. And do we need to mention that the Biotin component directly influences the health of our hair, skin, and nails?

