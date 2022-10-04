Struggling With Weight Loss? Include These Food Items To Your Diet

The thyroid is an endocrine gland in the neck. It produces the hormones thyroxine (T4) and triiodothyronine (T3), which are secreted in blood. These hormones are necessary for all cells in the body to function normally. One of the problems associated with the thyroid is that the body produces less thyroxine (Hypothyroidism). Excess thyroxine production (Hyperthyroidism) is also one of the complexities. Hypothyroidism can cause an increase in body weight. However, according to a study published by Very Well Health, the consumption of the below-listed foods can help one shed extra pounds caused by Hypothyroidism:

More fruits and vegetables– Fruits and vegetables are rich in a lot of health-promoting compounds. They are low in calories as well, which can promote weight loss.

Include whole grains– Brown rice, white bread and other whole grain products like popcorn can help in losing weight as well. They are a powerhouse of vitamins, minerals and fibres that are vital for one’s health.

A diet full of protein – Diet rich in protein will help increase metabolism levels in the body. A protein-rich diet also makes you feel fuller throughout the day. This will lessen the urge to eat more and promote weight loss as a result.

Choose healthy fats – It is generally assumed that all fats are harmful to one’s health. However, it is a wrong notion. Fats should be consumed but in moderation for controlling one’s weight. Brazil Nuts are a rich source of healthy fats. They are high in selenium, which is important for the healthy functioning of the thyroid.

Limit intake of carbohydrates and added sugar– A person suffering from excess weight in Hypothyroidism should refrain from a carbohydrate-rich diet. Added sugar should also be strictly avoided. They increase calories in food. Processed foods and sugar contribute to bad calories.

Increase the fibre intake- Fibre-rich foods like beans, whole grains and berries also play an important role in maintaining body weight. They help in providing relief from constipation and make the person feel fuller.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

