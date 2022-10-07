Struggling With Your Regular Blouse Problems? Let's Style You Better Than Ever

The beautiful ethnic and versatile, probably every woman’s favourite ensemble, a saree never fails to reach the height of elegance. The best part? It doesn’t discriminate and suits both petite and full figures.

If you are unfamiliar with this beautiful piece of clothing, it is time to purchase your first saree. Trust us, you have to wear it to believe it! And if you are struggling with all kinds of blouses to pair them up with, we know, the struggle is real. We are here with some amazing tips to style your blouse in the best possible way. So without further ado, let’s scroll down.

Go for off-shoulder blouses

When the blouse is loose, you can try an off-the-shoulder appearance. Lower the blouse slightly from both shoulders to achieve this look. This will enhance your overall appearance. On the other hand, you can wear an off-the-shoulder shirt with both a sari and a lehenga.

Put a string in the blouse

Wearing a dori blouse has become popular in recent years. You can also add a string to pull the slack blouse into the fitting and make it fashionable. Buy a matching pendant from the blouse and tie a thread behind the blouse for this.

Tighten with hook

Another quick hack is to use a hook to bring a loose blouse into the fitting. You can do this by attaching a hook to the back or side of the blouse. On the other hand, hooks on the shoulders of a deep-neck blouse can bring it into the fitting.

Try it with a Nehru coat or a shrug:

Wearing a matching Nehru coat or shrug with a flowy shirt might help you stand out. At the same time, wearing a long shrug with a sari is becoming increasingly popular. A plain coat or shrug with a printed blouse and a printed coat or shrug looks equally good.

