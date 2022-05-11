Stubborn Arm Fat Stopping You From Going Sleeveless This Summer? Try These Exercises

Got a cute new sleeveless dress perfect for the summer but the stubborn arm fat just won’t leave you alone? Just like belly and thigh fat, arm fat is tough to lose. However, it is not impossible. There are some ways to get rid of arm fat and step out in that cute sleeveless dress confidently.

Achieving toned arms takes a lot of effort and dedication, but most importantly, consistency. We have put together a few arm exercises to burn the fat in the area. But remember, when you incorporate these exercises into your regime, you must be consistent to achieve the perfect goal. So, without further ado, let’s have a look at those exercises:

Arm Slides

Arm slides are amazing for activating your triceps. The best part about them is that they focus on your arms but also strengthen your entire core. While they are usually done on the floor, beginners can try them on the wall, which will also improve the strength of your calves, quads, and glutes. You can make it even easier, by sliding each arm individually.

Battle ropes

The battle ropes need no introduction. Every Bollywood film trying to showcase transformation begins with the lead character acing the battle ropes. Apart from burning fat and toning your arms, they are great for building muscular strength, increasing cardiorespiratory fitness, and enhancing athletic performance. Also, the battle rope improves the core strength.

Arm Circles

This is amazing for people who do not wish to invest in gym equipment or props but still wish to get rid of that stubborn fat. Apart from toning your muscles in your shoulder and arm—biceps and triceps—they work brilliantly on your upper back muscles. Arm circles will slay that fat buildup in your arms if you practice them on a daily basis alongside other arm muscle workouts.

What are your views? And which one of these will you add to your routine?

