Coronavirus
Lifestyle
1-min read

Stuck At Home With Plenty of Time For Skincare

To ensure your skin is sheltered against any form of sun damage keeping it healthy and glowing throughout, you need to tailor your skincare regime accordingly. Here is a look at some essential skincare items.

IANS

Updated:March 24, 2020, 1:00 PM IST
Stuck At Home With Plenty of Time For Skincare
(Representative image/Reuters)

Summer is just around the corner, and with it comes multiple challenges for skin. Post the lockdowns in respective cities once we step out, we will be in time for the harsh summer sun and heat from which our skin requires gentle protection and care.

To ensure your skin is sheltered against any form of sun damage keeping it healthy and glowing throughout, you need to tailor your skincare regime accordingly. Here is a look at some essential skincare items:

Natural Clay Face mask

Ideal for all skin types, the natural clay removes dirt caused by excess sweating and stimulates collagen production to reduce the appearance of acne, blemishes, and blackheads and leaves the skin looking clean, radiant, and matte.

Look for ingredients like Moroccan Lava, Kaolin and Fuller's Earth clay, activated charcoal, and natural AHAs that gently clean the pores by removing extra sebum, dust & impurities.

Mineral Based Sunscreen

The mineral-based sunscreen with SPF 50+ shields your skin from the sun's harmful UV-A and UV-B rays, protecting the skin against sunburn and skin damage. Choose a waterproof formula that guarantees a resistant layer against sweat and water.

Titanium Dioxide, Zinc Oxide and four powerful oils are components that nourish the skin from deep within reducing the chances of skin colouration, unwanted sunspots and pigmentation.

A rich face serum

The star item in a serum should be Vitamin C and Soybean Phospholipids, leaves the skin fresh and glowing by deep penetration and hydration. A perfect solution to uneven skin tone and pigmentation, hyaluronic acid is a bonus which is an effective skin-restoring agent improving skin's pigmentation.

Natural Soothing Relief Wash

A gentle bath wash, relieves your skin of heat burns while maintaining its natural moisture levels in hot summer months. Watch out for natural ingredients like Colloidal Oatmeal, Calendula Oil and Organic Aloe Vera Gel which maintain a 24hour moisture level for dry skin types.

Natural Mosquito Repellent

This spray is a must have during this time especially for your little ones. Look for a formula which is a perfect combination of different oils like Citronella to repel mosquitoes, keeping your child safe from dangerous diseases.

