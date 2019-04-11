Student of The Year 2: Manish Malhotra Styles & Designs for Batch of 2019

Student of The Year 2 posters are finally out. The much-awaited film is a sequel to Karan Johar's Student of the Year (2012). The sequel will be headlined by Tiger Shroff, and debutantes Tara Sutaria and Ananya Pandey.Dharma Productions took to Instagram and shared the new posters of their upcoming film. One features Tiger Shroff, while others feature Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday.The students look their stylish best in the posters and it clearly seems like they were in the right hands when it came to sartorial choices for the movie. All the credits go to the ace designer Manish Malhotra who previously styled Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Siddharth Malhotra for Student of the Year (2012)In the sequel, the designer has not only designed the costumes but also personally styled the trio, giving the millennial characters a quirky and stylish appeal.In the SOTY 2 poster, Ananya Panday looks chic in a sequined tank top, pink jacket teamed with a pair of white shorts and colourful converse shoes with spikes.Tiger Shroff sports a jersey on the poster where looks fierce doing physical exertion in the background, all showcasing different skills like climbing, running and tug of war.Tara Sutaria looks like the ultimate heart-throb of the Batch of 2019 in a pink crop top, metallic Tommy Hilfiger shorts and a jacket.With this film, Manish will complete 29 years of styling for Bollywood movies and he looks like he can't contain his excitement as he went on to share posters of the film on his Instagram handle.On Wednesday, other posters were also unveiled. One shows Tiger in the frame as he enters the institution. He has a casual bag in hand and is dressed in an all-denim ensemble. The image is taken from the back and reveals the college in the background. In another one, he is seen exiting the gates. While in another still, we can see two feet on a training mat, with 'Take the Challenge' written over it.Student of the Year 2 will release on May 10. As reported earlier, it will also feature Will Smith in a cameo appearance. Smith recently came out with an exclusive episode on his show Bucket List, in which he showcased his journey in Bollywood. Reportedly, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt, the original cast of the 2012 film, will also make a special appearance in the Punit Malhotra's directorial. Student of the Year 2 is produced by Karan and distributed by Fox Star Studios. The trailer is supposed to follow soon.