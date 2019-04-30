Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

SOTY 2 Actresses Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria Stun as 'Dream Catchers' on Hello Magazine Cover

Student of The Year 2 actresses, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria made their debut appearance together on the digital cover of Hello Magazine India.

News18.com

Updated:April 30, 2019, 4:24 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
SOTY 2 Actresses Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria Stun as 'Dream Catchers' on Hello Magazine Cover
Student of The Year 2 actresses, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria made their debut appearance together on the digital cover of Hello Magazine India.
Loading...
Student of The Year 2 debutants, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria are generating buzz with their appearance on the digital cover of Hello Magazine India.
The May issue reads, "Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria set for stardom. Young, bold & living in the now."

Dressed in shades of blue and pink, the debutants are seen holding hands giving out quirky yet bohemian vibes. Tara flaunted a bold blue glittery top and a blue skirt featuring frills and white motifs. On the other hand, Ananya threw together a blue short dress with pink and white tie-dye gumboots.

They accessorised their outfits, with orange and pink feather earrings to add that boho touch to their looks. We couldn't help but notice the yellow and pink mini purses they were carrying which made a splash during the Paris Fashion Week. Clearly, the cover was right in calling them the dream catchers.



Equally overwhelmed with their first debut appearance together on a magazine cover, the millennial heartthrobs shared this post on their Instagram handles. Ananya Panday has already made a stunning appearance on the April issue of Elle magazine but this is Tara's debut magazine cover shoot.

Excited about the cover, Tara Sutaria said, "So thrilled to share my first @hellomagindia digital cover with you guys!"

The debutants are here to make heads turn with their style statements in real and in reel life, as the trailer launch of Student of The Year 2 has managed to grab the fancy of the youth across the nation. The makers have already released videos of two songs from the film - Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan and The Jawaani Song.

Tiger Shroff has also shared the dance floor with Alia Bhatt in the third song from SOTY2, which will be released today. Titled Hook Up Song which has been choreographed by Farah Khan.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram