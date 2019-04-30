SOTY 2 Actresses Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria Stun as 'Dream Catchers' on Hello Magazine Cover

Student of The Year 2 debutants, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria are generating buzz with their appearance on the digital cover of Hello Magazine India.The May issue reads, "Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria set for stardom. Young, bold & living in the now."Dressed in shades of blue and pink, the debutants are seen holding hands giving out quirky yet bohemian vibes. Tara flaunted a bold blue glittery top and a blue skirt featuring frills and white motifs. On the other hand, Ananya threw together a blue short dress with pink and white tie-dye gumboots.They accessorised their outfits, with orange and pink feather earrings to add that boho touch to their looks. We couldn't help but notice the yellow and pink mini purses they were carrying which made a splash during the Paris Fashion Week. Clearly, the cover was right in calling them the dream catchers.Equally overwhelmed with their first debut appearance together on a magazine cover, the millennial heartthrobs shared this post on their Instagram handles. Ananya Panday has already made a stunning appearance on the April issue of Elle magazine but this is Tara's debut magazine cover shoot.Excited about the cover, Tara Sutaria said, "So thrilled to share my first @hellomagindia digital cover with you guys!"The debutants are here to make heads turn with their style statements in real and in reel life, as the trailer launch of Student of The Year 2 has managed to grab the fancy of the youth across the nation. The makers have already released videos of two songs from the film - Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan and The Jawaani Song.Tiger Shroff has also shared the dance floor with Alia Bhatt in the third song from SOTY2, which will be released today. Titled Hook Up Song which has been choreographed by Farah Khan.