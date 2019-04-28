Student of The Year 2's Ananya Pandey is the Next Millennial Style Icon, Here's the Proof

Ananya Pandey, the latest heartthrob of Gen Z, is the undoubtedly the new little miss sunshine of Bollywood. With her upcoming debut in Student of the Year 2, she is winning hearts with her charm and impressive style sense.The 19-year-old is leaving no stone unturned promoting her upcoming film along with co-stars Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria.During promotions, she is usually dressed from head-to-toe in her trendy outfit and not to forget the adorable sneakers she matches with every look.Talking about her sartorial choices we ought to admit, ever since her entry in Bollywood, her fashion sense has made heads turn. She can now compete for the crown of best-dressed celebrity and probably win it too.Not only does she flaunt designer wears by Manish Malhotra and Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and she also looks super chic in her denim shorts and tees strolling in her flip-flops.From her LBD'S to all the pastel outfits, we have rounded up some amazing looks flaunted by Ananya Pandey: