Students Prefer Online Coaching Over Offline Classes to Crack Competitive Exams

Two biggest reasons for preferring live classes as found through the survey were interactive classes for instant doubt resolution and proper planning through a day-wise study plan.

PTI

Updated:June 25, 2019, 2:14 PM IST
Students Prefer Online Coaching Over Offline Classes to Crack Competitive Exams
Image: Getty Images
Students prefer online mode of teaching over offline when it comes to preparation of competitive examinations, a new survey has said.

The survey conducted by Gradeup - an education technology platform, interviewed 10,000 students appearing for competitive examinations across categories including JEE, NEET, GATE, SSC and banking exams over a period of three months.

"Ninety per cent of the students surveyed said they would prefer online modes of learning for exam preparation than offline coaching classes.

"The foremost reasons for this are the convenience of preparing from home and access to live classes where the latter tops affordability by 8 per cent," the survey said.

It further said, "Out of the 90 per cent of the students who prefer online modes over offline coaching, the majority are from Uttar Pradesh followed by Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

"Sixty-three per cent of them support preparing from live classes and significantly lower 29 per cent support the use of recorded lectures," it added.

Two biggest reasons for preferring live classes as found through the survey were interactive classes for instant doubt resolution and proper planning through a day-wise study plan.

"Twenty per cent of the participating students stated that they would even pay extra for access to live classes. This change has been observed in enrolments too," the report said.

