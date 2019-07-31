Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Students With Greater Sense of Belonging at Home Are Less Likely to Turn Bullies

Even acts of simple compassion and efforts to create an accepting and supportive space for students can help prevent bullying in schools.

IANS

Updated:July 31, 2019, 4:51 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Students With Greater Sense of Belonging at Home Are Less Likely to Turn Bullies
Even acts of simple compassion and efforts to create an accepting and supportive space for students can help prevent bullying in schools.
Loading...

Researchers have found that students who feel a greater sense of belonging with their peers, family and school community are less likely to become bullies.

The findings, published in the journal Educational & Child Psychology, suggest that parents and teachers should consider ways to create a supportive and accepting environment both at home and at school.

"What we have found is that students' perceptions of how supportive and accepting their school environment is has the power to alter bullying behaviour. This means that even acts of simple compassion and efforts to create an accepting and supportive space for students can help prevent bullying in schools," said Chad Rose, Associate Professor at the University of Missouri.

For the study, researchers analysed survey responses from more than 900 middle school students from rural schools throughout the US. The survey addressed their sense of belonging among peers, family and school community as well as bullying behaviour. For example, they were asked if they upset others for the fun of it or if they spread rumours.

The results indicate that the more a student feels like they belong among their peers and family, the more likely they will feel like they belong at school. In addition, the more they feel like they belong within their school community, the less likely they were to report bullying behaviour.

This indicates that parents might be able to play a proactive role in increasing their child's sense of belonging at school by focusing on improving family belongingness.

"If you have children with varying interests, it might be beneficial to suggest the whole family get together to attend each other's events and activities, even if it does not please the whole crowd every time," said Christopher Slaten, Associate Professor at the University of Missouri.

The study suggests that one of the ways parents can increase a child's sense of family belonging is to organise activities that cater to every child's interests.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram