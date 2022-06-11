Studies Indicate That Consuming Too Much Fish May Lead to Melanoma

Recent studies have indicated that consuming too much fish may lead to a certain type of skin cancer. These studies have been published by researchers at Brown University in the journal Cancer Causes and Control. Researchers point out the cause of this problem in Tuna and non-fried fish.

According to researchers, those with a fish intake of 3.2 grams are not at risk. Compared to these people, those who have an intake of 42.8 grams have 22% higher chances of malignant melanoma. These people also have 28% higher chances of abnormal cell growth in the skin’s outer layer. This is known as stage 0 cancer.

Researchers also said that it is not particularly the fish which causes cancer. According to researchers, it is the high levels of bio-contaminants like mercury which cause cancer. Apart from Mercury, contaminants like polychlorinated biphenyls, dioxins, and arsenic are also responsible for cancer.

Presently, the authors do not recommend any changes in fish consumption. According to the authors, future research is required to investigate contaminants, which pollute the fish. The authors said that these future researches could reveal more about the link between fish consumption and Melanoma cancer.

For this research, researchers have gathered the instances of Melanoma cancers which developed over 15 years. This data was gathered from cancer registries. Other socio-demographic factors like body mass index of participants, physical activity levels, smoking history and family history of cancer were also included. Daily intake of alcohol, caffeine and average ultraviolet radiation levels was also included in socio-demographic factors.

After this research, the question arises whether consuming fish is good for health or not. According to a report published in The Indian Express, Dr Niti Raizada said that fish is a source of Omega 3 Fatty acids. Fish is also a source of Vitamins like D and B2.

Dr Niti says that Fish is also an abundant source of calcium and phosphorus. Talking about the link between fish and cancer, Doctor said that exposure to UV radiation from sunlight increases cancer risk.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.