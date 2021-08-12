Study By Delhi's Gangaram Hospital Finds Rampant Thrombosis in Covid Patients During 1st & Second Wave

Covid-19 pandemic was characterised by an alarmingly high incidence of hyperclotting in patients that endangered their lives with clots that abruptly cut off blood supply to vital organs like heart, lungs, brain, bowel and kidney causing sudden death or severe complications like stroke, kidney failure, and gut attack.

Significantly, in the second wave, Covid-19 patients reported clotting in vessels supplying blood to the limbs including toes, legs, arms, and fingers. Delayed diagnosis and lack of timely access to vascular surgeons saw many lose their limbs due to the setting in of gangrene.

In fact, a study conducted by the Institute of Vascular and Endovascular Sciences (IVES) at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital found that the occurrence of such clots in limbs was higher in the second wave, and patients presented with dead feet and legs.

“Of the 92 Covid-19 positive patients treated at IVES, 19% patients lost their limbs as they had to undergo surgery for removal of dead leg due to myriad reasons including late presentation to hospital, inability to perform clot removal surgery due to critical Covid-19 illness. 11 patients lost their lives due to severe Covid," said Dr Varinder Bedi, head of the department at IVES.

On the positive front, the limbs of 68% of these patients could be saved with medical and endovascular intervention. “Clot removal surgery was performed in 38 patients at the Hybrid Vascular Cath lab equipped with an advanced angiography system. Also, the latest endovascular techniques including dissolving of clots with medicines (thrombolysis) and suction of clot were performed in eight patients. The remaining 46 patients were treated with blood thinners and supportive care," said Dr Bedi.

The prevalence of thrombosis in Covid-19 patients was found higher in those who are diabetic, though the exact incidence remains unknown, added Dr Bedi.

Dr Ajay Yadav, the organising secretary of the 5th Endovascular Live Conference titled EVL- 2021, said that vascular surgeons from nine prestigious institutes from across India will share the experience of treating complicated cases of diabetic foot, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Covid-19 related thrombosis emergencies at the regional level. Surgeons will also perform live surgeries at the event attended by 300 plus vascular specialists on a hybrid platform as part of EVL 2021 on August 13-14 at Delhi.

“The key objective of the conference is to equip all specialists to minimise damage inflicted by the lethal Covid-19 pandemic and learn newer strategies and techniques to salvage organ damage due to hyper clotting. The focus would also be on special limb salvage techniques through mutual learning," said Dr Bedi.

