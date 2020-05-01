Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Study Claims Meat-eaters Have Better Mental Health Than Vegetarians

The scientists at the University of Alabama reviewed 18 studies with more than 160,000 people to examine the relationship between meat-eaters and their mental condition.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 1, 2020, 7:51 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Study Claims Meat-eaters Have Better Mental Health Than Vegetarians
(Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Helios8/ IStock.com)

A group of US-based researchers claims in a new study that meat consumers are less likely to be depressed when compared with vegetarians and vegans.

The scientists at the University of Alabama reviewed 18 studies with more than 160,000 people to examine the relationship between meat-eaters and their mental condition.

According to MailOnline, the report of the study concluded that people with a plant-based diet were twice as likely to take prescription drugs for mental illness in their lifetime compared to those who consume meat.

The reading, titled ‘Meat and Mental Health: A systematic review of meat abstention and depression, anxiety and related phenomena’, found one in three vegetarians suffer from depression or anxiety or self-harm. The scientists also mentioned, “Our study does not support avoiding meat consumption for overall psychological health benefits.”

Dr Edward Archer, an author from the University of Alabama, said, “While the risks and benefits of vegan and vegetarian diets have been debated for centuries, our results show that meat eaters have better psychological health.”

He also explained that mental health should be taken into consideration while evaluating the benefits and risks of particular dietary patterns.

To further resonate with the findings of the study, an NHS Consultant Cardiologist put out a statement on Twitter.

“In general, if you want to avoid increased risk of depression, anxiety and self-harm behaviour then do eat meat. If you're vegan or vegetarian for ethical reasons, then please personally invest extra in strategies to protect your mental health,” Aseem Malhotra wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    25,148

    +986*  

  • Total Confirmed

    35,365

    +1,755*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    9,065

    +692*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,152

    +77*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 01 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,017,044

    +21,074*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,274,747

    +64,763*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,023,911

    +37,954*  

  • Total DEATHS

    233,792

    +5,735*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres