Study Claims People Taking Vitamin D 38% Less Likely to Develop Advanced Cancer

There are several essential vitamins that our body needs in order to gain nutrition. Recently, we are hearing a lot about vitamin D due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This vitamin impacts the immune system and controls the level of calcium in blood.

A latest research has found another one of the benefits of vitamin D. A study conducted in the US claims that the risk of developing advanced cancer decreases by 38 percent in those taking vitamin D supplements, reported Express.

Speaking about their findings, Dr Paulette Chandler – author of the study – said that their findings suggest that vitamin D may reduce the risk of developing advanced cancer. He says that their findings of strong risk reduction in a person who weighs normal with the help of vitamin D establish a relationship between the micronutrient and advanced cancers. Dr Paulette is from Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston, USA.

As per Dr Paulette, the vitamin D supplement is cheap, readily available and has been used in research for decades. The lab experiments for this research were done on cells in mice. However, randomised tests on humans were inconclusive, but the report says that VITAL (Vitamin D and Omega-3 Trial) suggested that the even though the number of cases may not reduce, but there was a decrease in death due to cancer.

Vitamin D can be found in foods like, oily fish, red meat, egg yolks, and breakfast cereals.

Apart from this study, a latest study conducted in 200 Covid-19 patients have found that 80 percent of them have vitamin D deficiency. However, there was no relationship found between the vitamin D deficiency and the severity of the disease.

Several studies have found that vitamin D deficiency increases the risk of death due to coronavirus . The UK has planned distribution of the vitamin D to the most vulnerable groups in the country in order to reduce the risk of death due to Covid-19 .