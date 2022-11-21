Study Finds Diabetes, Blood Pressure to be the Reason for Rise in Chronic Kidney Disease

Did you know high blood pressure, diabetes, and several heart diseases can lead to chronic kidney disease? In a new Pan-Indian study conducted by the Indian Society of Nephrology, the result of its first phase claims that at least 30% of people suffering from diabetes and blood pressure were also detected with chronic kidney disease, which reportedly is a condition whose early symptoms are difficult to detect but it eventually turns fatal with gradual kidney failure.

During an interaction with HT Digital, the principal director of Nephrology and kidney transplant at the Fortis Hospital, Dr. Sanjeev Gulati, who is conducting the study along with numerous other experts revealed that the nationwide study is taking place in tier 1 and tier 2 cities. In addition to this, it aims to study a population of about 2.5 lakh patients in the next phase. The result of the first phase of the study was produced after observing about 1.5 lakh patients. The doctor explained that the main goal behind the study is to find the main cause of the prevalence of chronic kidney disease.

According to Dr Gulati, there are five known stages of the medical condition and patients often come for treatment when the disease has already reached the fourth or the final stage. He spoke about a previous study conducted in 1999 on five chronic kidney diseases that suggested diabetes to be the root cause for patients who turned up for dialysis. “When people are turning to doctors for hypertension, and diabetes, we wanted to look at the prevalence of chronic kidney disease in this subgroup of patients,” he said.

While talking about the result of the first phase of the nationwide study, the doctor continued, “In the segment of the people who are coming to the doctors, 30% of them have got microalbuminuria or proteinuria, which is the earliest sign of kidney disease - the no. 1 cause of it is diabetes, followed by blood pressure both lifestyle diseases.” He compared the latest study with similar ones that were conducted previously. He emphasized how the number was only 15%, 10%, or 18% max, in the previous study which has now increased substantially up to 30% in the latest study.

Dr Gulati advised that medical practitioners should encourage people to keep their blood sugar and BP in control as it is one of more main culprits in the development of chronic kidney disease. Apart from this, the expert also highlighted that early screening and diagnosis of the problem is the key to reducing the damage.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gJbUjgCWD6g

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here