Study Finds Even A Glass of Wine or Beer Can Cause Irregular Heartbeats

A new study has revealed that drinking alcohol, even as little as just a glass of wine or a beer, can effectively increase the risk of a common type of cardiac arrhythmia known as atrial fibrillation. As per the research, it can majorly affect those, who have a family history of the condition. The research has been published in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

According to a report in The Indian Express, doctors previously suspected a link between consuming liquor and atrial fibrillation. However, until this study, the doctors did not have evidence that the consumption of alcohol could cause the risk of arrhythmias.

For the study, the researchers enrolled 100 people with a history of atrial fibrillation and tracked their alcohol consumption and cardiac rhythms intensely in real-time.

The scientists observed that within the next few hours of consuming alcohol, the odds of abnormal heart rhythm increased. The higher participant’s blood alcohol concentration, the greater their chances of having an arrhythmia increased. The conclusions of the new study, along with data from previous studies, suggest that people with a family history could control their risk of having arrhythmias by cutting back and avoiding alcohol.

The authors of the study further suggested that alcohol consumption could have a broader effect on healthy adults as well. However, moderate drinking is considered beneficial for heart health but the new study revealed that alcohol consumption could potentially disrupt the heart functions in some people.

For the unversed, Atrial fibrillation is the most commonly occurring heart rhythm abnormality. It is also known as A-fib and it can be persistent. Many individuals have a high risk of developing atrial fibrillation as they get older. However, it’s also more likely to occur in people suffering from the condition such as obesity, high blood pressure, heart disease, or a family history of arrhythmias. The condition can also occur sporadically, with symptoms such as shortness of breath and fatigue that last for a few minutes or sometimes for hours.

