Study Proves Adverse Psychological Impact of Repeated Hurricane

A recent study, led by the researchers of the University of California, Irvine, has revealed that repeated exposure to hurricanes is linked to adverse psychological symptoms, and may be associated with increased mental health problems. The findings of the first-of-its-kind study were published online on JAMA Network Open, and it is believed that they are crucial in understanding the psychological impacts of recurring natural disasters. This is, especially, seen in the context of the escalating threat of climate change. While it was expected that repeated exposure to the disasters will acclimatize the individuals, the result demonstrated that over time responses towards the continuous hurricanes became more negative.

While detailing the same, the first author of the study and UCI assistant adjunct professor Dana Rose Garfin said, “We show that people are not likely to habituate, or get used to, climate-related natural disasters that will increase in frequency and severity in the years to come. Our results suggest a potential mental health crisis associated with those who themselves directly experienced the storm or knew someone who did, as well as those who spent several hours engaged with media about the hurricane.” Apart from Dana, the longitudinal study involved her colleagues, who assessed the locals of Florida just hours before Hurricane Irma made landfall.

Moreover, in a bid to detect any mental health changes that might have occurred over time, the team of researchers examined the Florida residents again following Hurricanes Irma and Michael. For those who don’t know, both Hurricane Irma and Michael were Category 5 storms, which hit in succession. In September 2017, Hurricane Irma devastated the western coast of Florida, and in October 2018, Hurricane Michael hit the US state. It was discovered by the team of researchers that symptoms like post-traumatic stress, depression, anxiety, and ongoing fear and worry were linked to repeated exposure to the threat of catastrophic hurricanes. These symptoms were worrisome as they were associated with greater social- and work-related impairment. In addition, they faced difficulty in interacting with others and performing work tasks and other daily activities.

