English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Lifestyle » health and fitness
1-min read
Study Reveals Link Between Air Pollution and Increased Risk of Miscarriage
The study, led by researchers from the University of Utah in the US, shows that even a short-term exposure to air pollution elevated the risk of miscarriage by 16 per cent.
Representative Photo Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ DragonImages/ Istock.com
Loading...
From asthma to pre-term birth, air pollution has been associated with numerous adverse health outcomes. Now a new study finds that air pollution can also increase the risk of miscarriage.
The study, led by researchers from the University of Utah in the US, shows that even a short-term exposure to air pollution elevated the risk of miscarriage by 16 per cent.
They also observed a slight increased risk (by 6 per cent) for those exposed to elevated levels of nitrogen dioxide.
"The results of this study are upsetting, and we need to work together as a society to find constructive solutions," said Matthew Fuller, senior author on the paper.
For the study, published in the journal, 'Fertility and Sterility,' the researchers surveyed more than 1,300 women in the average age group of 28 years from the Wasatch Front -- the most populous region in the US.
The team examined the risk of miscarriage during a three or seven-day period following a spike in the concentration of three common air pollutants -- small particulate matter (PM 2.5), nitrogen dioxide and ozone.
"We are really only seeing the most severe cases during a small window of time. These results are not the whole picture," said Claire Leiser, research analyst at the varsity.
Leiser notes the results suggest there could be an increased risk for an individual.
However, the scientists were unable to ascertain the age of the foetus at the time of the miscarriage and were unable to pinpoint a critical period when the foetus may be most vulnerable to pollutants.
Fuller recommends that women can manage the risk by using a N95 particulate respirator face mask to filter out pollutants or avoid outdoor physical activity on poor air quality days. They can also use filters to lower indoor pollution and, if possible, time conception to avoid seasonal episodes of poor air quality.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The study, led by researchers from the University of Utah in the US, shows that even a short-term exposure to air pollution elevated the risk of miscarriage by 16 per cent.
They also observed a slight increased risk (by 6 per cent) for those exposed to elevated levels of nitrogen dioxide.
"The results of this study are upsetting, and we need to work together as a society to find constructive solutions," said Matthew Fuller, senior author on the paper.
For the study, published in the journal, 'Fertility and Sterility,' the researchers surveyed more than 1,300 women in the average age group of 28 years from the Wasatch Front -- the most populous region in the US.
The team examined the risk of miscarriage during a three or seven-day period following a spike in the concentration of three common air pollutants -- small particulate matter (PM 2.5), nitrogen dioxide and ozone.
"We are really only seeing the most severe cases during a small window of time. These results are not the whole picture," said Claire Leiser, research analyst at the varsity.
Leiser notes the results suggest there could be an increased risk for an individual.
However, the scientists were unable to ascertain the age of the foetus at the time of the miscarriage and were unable to pinpoint a critical period when the foetus may be most vulnerable to pollutants.
Fuller recommends that women can manage the risk by using a N95 particulate respirator face mask to filter out pollutants or avoid outdoor physical activity on poor air quality days. They can also use filters to lower indoor pollution and, if possible, time conception to avoid seasonal episodes of poor air quality.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
American Singer Julia Michaels Shares Uncanny Resemblance With Anushka Sharma
-
Saturday 02 February , 2019
Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Monday 14 January , 2019
In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
American Singer Julia Michaels Shares Uncanny Resemblance With Anushka Sharma
Saturday 02 February , 2019 Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
Friday 25 January , 2019 Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Monday 14 January , 2019 In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Lego Movie 2 Movie Review: It Suffers from A Convoluted Screenplay
- Check out the First Photos of Soundarya Rajinikanth, Vishagan Vanangamudi’s Pre-Wedding Reception
- Velvet Buzzsaw Movie Review: Jake Gyllenhaal's Netflix Film Is Uninspiring
- Amavas Movie Review: Never Judge A 'Bhoot' By Its 'Kabr'
- EA Sports Announces New Content for FIFA 19 as the UEFA Champions League Returns For Knockout Stages
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results