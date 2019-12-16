Study Shows Elders are More Narcissistic Than Millennials

Latest research conducted by the Michigan State University, which is supposedly the longest study on narcissism to date, revealing how it changes over time, asserts that older people are more narcissist as compared to millennial.

The study, published in Psychology and Aging, assessed a sample of around 750 people to analyze how narcissism changes from a 13 years old to a 70 years old. The result of the study showed that qualities associated with narcissism -- being full of yourself, sensitive to criticism and imposing opinion on others declined over time and with age. Some character traits such as having high aspirations for yourself increases with age.

William Chopik, associate professor of psychology at Michigan State University and lead author of the study, said, "There's a narrative in our culture that generations are getting more and more narcissistic, but no one has ever looked at it throughout generations or how it varies with age at the same time. There are things that happen in life that can shake people a little bit and force them to adapt their narcissistic qualities. As you age, you form new relationships, have new experiences, start a family and so on. All of these factors make someone realize that it's not 'all about them.' And, the older you get, the more you think about the world that you may leave behind."

Furthermore, the study also claimed that 'greatest impetus for declining narcissism' was 'first job'. As per Chopik, narcissistic people are not open to criticism and as a result when things which they do not want happen in life, such people have to forcibly accept the feedback, which may force them to adjust and lead them to believe that they are not that good what they once believed to be.

