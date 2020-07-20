Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

6 Easy Home Remedies That Can Help You Get Rid Of Your Stuffy Nose

While some people take medicines to get rid of the stuffiness, others prefer trying some home remedies first. Here are a few home remedies that can help you deal with your stuffy nose and give you relief quickly.

Updated:July 20, 2020, 7:09 PM IST
6 Easy Home Remedies That Can Help You Get Rid Of Your Stuffy Nose
Image for representation. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Imgorthand/ Istock.com)

Not being able to smell or breathe properly can be extremely frustrating. A person with a stuffy nose would not only be unable to enjoy their food but would also complain of interrupted sleep. While some people take medicines to get rid of the stuffiness, others prefer trying some home remedies first. Here are a few home remedies that can help you deal with your stuffy nose and give you relief quickly:

1. Drink lots of water

Drink plenty of fluids to break up your congestion and moisten your throat. Drinking water helps thin the mucus present in the nasal passages thus pushing the fluids out of your nose. This also decreases the pressure in your sinuses.

2. Use humidifier

You can use a humidifier in your room at night to reduce sinus pain and relieve a stuffy nose. A humidifier converts water into moisture which slowly increases the humidity levels in the room. This moist air can calm the irritated tissues and swollen blood vessels in your nose and sinuses, thus letting the mucus of the nose to thin down and get out.

3. Nasal sprays and decongestants

You may use over-the-counter saline nasal sprays to relieve a stuffy nose. These saline sprays contain a salt and water solution which helps in moistening and breaking the mucus. It also prevents the nose from becoming rough and crusty. You may also use over-the-counter decongestants which help in reducing the swelling, inflammation and mucus present in the nasal passages. Decongestants are not recommended for children below the age of two years, whereas anyone can use saline nasal drops without any prescription.

4. Hot beverages for stuffy nose

It is an established fact that hot beverages such as a cup of hot tea can help in relieving cold and sore throat. Hot tea reduces the thickness of the nasal mucous, thus allowing the mucus to flow freely through a stuffy nose. Green tea contains polyphenols which are considered to be a reservoir of antioxidants that help in faster recovery. Echinacea tea also treats the congestion in the nose and chest. You can even add ginger to your tea as it contains both antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties which help in soothing the sore throat and provides relief for a runny nose.

5. Chillies might help in clearing up your mucus

Studies have shown that people who consume spicy foods containing chilli pepper while suffering from a cold have a better recovery. Chilli pepper contains capsaicin which is a natural decongestant and helps in thinning out the mucus, thus allowing a better flow.

6. Have a tasty chicken soup

Warm chicken soup is the ideal dish for you to get rid of your nasty blocked nose. Studies have shown that hot chicken soup not only satisfies your taste buds but also reduces the flow of the neutrophils (a type of white blood cells seen in blood during infection) in the body, thus acting as a mild anti-inflammatory agent. The hot chicken soup has a strong aroma which is sensed by the posterior nares of the nose which help in increasing the flow of nasal mucus, thus clearing the stuffy nose.

For more information, read our article on How to get rid of a blocked nose or nasal congestion.

Health articles on News18 are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health.

Disclaimer:

The information provided here is intended to provide free education about certain medical conditions and certain possible treatment. It is not a substitute for examination, diagnosis, treatment, and medical care provided by a licensed and qualified health professional. If you believe you, your child or someone you know suffers from the conditions described herein, please see your health care provider immediately. Do not attempt to treat yourself, your child, or anyone else without proper medical supervision. You acknowledge and agree that neither myUpchar nor News18 is liable for any loss or damage which may be incurred by you as a result of the information provided here, or as a result of any reliance placed by you on the completeness, accuracy or existence of any information provided herein.

