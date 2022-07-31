Stunning Indian Villages You Must Visit At Least Once

Visiting hill stations, beach destinations, or foreign countries has become quite common these days. However, there are many beautiful villages in India that one must visit to experience rich culture and traditions. The people in the rural areas of India are known for their kindness and helpful behaviour towards travellers. Some Indian villages give a chance to relax from the hustle and bustle of everyday life as they offer peace, calm, and greenery.

If you’re planning a short trip, you must take a look at this list of villages in India :

Mawlynnong, Meghalaya: Mawlynnong is known as the cleanest village in Asia. The localities are very helpful and kind. The villagers here live an eco-friendly way of life. If you visit this village, you must experience the Living Roots Bridge, which is said to be a thousand years old.

Malana, Himachal Pradesh: Malana is a stunning, historic village in the Kullu valley. Even though there are just a few residents in this area, it has become famous among trekkers. The clean air and beautiful surroundings make Malana a must-visit place.

Ravangla, Sikkim: This charming village is surrounded by lush greenery, making it a heaven for those who enjoy the outdoors. The village offers stunning views with a myriad range of flora & fauna. The traditional festivals celebrated here are always a delight for travellers.

Nako, Lahaul Spiti: It is undoubtedly one of the most picturesque villages in the country, with crystal-clear lakes, snow-capped mountains and verdant valleys. The village gets completely covered in snow during the winter, making it the ideal destination for skiing. Boating in the summer and touring old monasteries are further attractions.

Lachen, Sikkim: Lachen is situated at a high elevation of about 3,000 metres. It is unquestionably one of the most gorgeous villages, with its rich flora set against the snow-white mountain peaks. There is a lot to do here, visitors can hike and visit the historic monasteries.

