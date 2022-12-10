Style Encyclopedia: Flip To Jumpsuit Chapter By Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone

Your fashion choice says a lot about your mood, personality and emotions. It’s time to move over tedious outfits and jump into all-new rompers and jumpsuit designs. Jumpsuits are every girl’s sheer gems! The reasons are many. These pieces of clothing are comfortable, easy to wear and are likely to go for any occasion. So when you’re in doubt, go and grab your jumpsuit.

While any colour can go well, vibrant blues are trending this season. We say so as many Bollywood actresses have been nailing the blue jumpsuits lately. From Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, many were spotted wearing jumpsuits at parties, press conferences, photo shoots and even at airports.

Here are some trendy and stylish jumpsuits worn by Bollywood Divas that you must have in your wardrobe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Kiara Advani’s Shimmery Blue Jumpsuit

Want to steal the show at a party? Choose a shimmery jumpsuit like Kiara’s. The long sleeves, plunging neckline and shimmering blue fabric look gorgeous on her. If you like to experiment with your look, go for nude makeup and pair this outfit with high heels. Shimmery jumpsuits will go perfectly for your Christmas parties.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by India Forums Style (@indiaforumsstyle)

Deepika Padukone In Denim Jumpsuit

Deepika Padukone is an absolute glam diva and fashion icon for Gen-Z. From her airport to red carpet looks, Deepika knows how to keep her A-game on. Deepika donned an oversized denim jumpsuit and cliched her waist with a long belt. From casual outings to dinner dates with bae, you can also opt for these denim jumpsuits.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Alia Bhatt wearing a Chic Jumpsuit

Alia is seen wearing a chic jumpsuit at an award function. The dark blue colour jumpsuit with fancy puffed sleeves and a plunging V-neckline looks sheer on her. You can also try wearing this outfit with minimal makeup and accessories for a friend’s get-together party.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor’s blue corset jumpsuit

Every fashionista should have a jumpsuit like Janhvi Kapoor. She looks gorgeous in a blue off-shoulder corset jumpsuit. Janhvi perfectly accessorised her daytime outfit with diamond ear studs. For the perfect classy and sassy look, wear a corset jumpsuit with pointed-toe heels, add metallic accessories and a nude touchup.

What do you think of them?

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here