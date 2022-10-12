Style Guide: Here’s How You Won’t Go Wrong With Oversized Clothes

Recently, the trend of wearing oversized clothes or baggy clothes has gained popularity. Comfortable and easily styled, oversized clothing is a boon to people who hate wearing skin-tight clothes. An added advantage of oversized clothing is that it can be worn in different ways. From loose-fitted baggy shirts paired with linen pants or the good ol’ denim, to oversized tee shirts paired with skirts or boyfriend jeans, there are several ways to incorporate oversized clothing into your wardrobe.

As such, how can you incorporate the ‘baggy trend’ into your wardrobe? There are several ways in which you can wear oversized things and still look as trendy as ever. Take a look at the suggestions below-

Begin with oversized denim– You can’t go wrong with oversized denim as flared silhouettes are incredibly flattering on almost all body types. It’s important to note that even with baggy clothing, a structured silhouette is a must, as supposed to just a big piece of clothing with no shape. A pair of oversized denim jeans will keep you comfortable in baggy clothing and will make you look chic and subtle, all without putting in too much effort.

Add an oversized trench coat– As winter is knocking on our doors, it is the perfect time to invest in an oversized trench coat. Oversized trench coats will keep you warm and protected even during the most freezing of temperatures and will easily add another layer of dimension to your wardrobe. An oversized trench coat also screams Parisian chic as it can be styled in a variety of different ways. From pairing it with a pant-suit to wearing it with a dress and stockings, an oversized, good-quality trenchcoat will be your loyal companion for years to come.

Invest in a plain, white oversized shirt– When it comes to oversized fashion, one cannot go wrong with a crisp, white baggy shirt that can be styled in a multitude of ways. From pairing it for a casual day out (think a white shirt paired with a floral skirt or thrown over a dress), to wearing it at a black-tie event; an oversized white shirt is an incredibly useful addition to your wardrobe.

