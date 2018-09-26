English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Style Look Book: Top Fashion Statements of The Week By Your Bollywood Divas
We bring you the top fashion statements of this week by our favorite Bollywood celebs.
We bring you the top fashion statements of this week by our favorite Bollywood celebs.
Be it flaunting designer wear or looking radiant on the red carpet, keeping it casual in their airport look or stepping out after pilates, these Bollywood divas slay it with their fashion sense each time.
We bring you the top fashion statements of this week by our favourite Bollywood celebs.
Sonam Kapoor:
This week, Soman Kapoor stole the show as she looked Hollywood-esque. Flaunting her ebony black maxi dress which had a bold plunged neckline layered with a designer blazer, she sat in the front row of Giorgio Armani Show SS19 at Milan Fashion Week. From her loose curl hairdo to her black pumps, she owned the show and how.
Malaika Arora:
She slays every reality show she appears on. This drop dead damsel was spotted while taping for a reality show yet again. The electric blue sequined skirt is a must have party wear in every girl’s closet and her satin wrap top by Thyme just balances the outfit, making it more classy.
Anushka Sharma:
Besides her 'Sui Dhaaga' promotion schedule, Anushka has been experimenting with her looks lately, not quite appreciated by the fashion police. But this week, she scored high on our fashion meter in this ‘desi’ look by Matsya. Her dangling earing and ‘juttis’ completed the look.
Shilpa Shetty:
She out did herself yet again! This time Shilpa Shetty pulled off an outfit by Nikhil Tampi for the trailer launch of ‘Hear Me Love Me’.
Neha Dhupia:
We love how confident and free spirited Neha Dhupia is and there is no stopping her. Flaunting her baby bump in a floral olive green dress by Vero Moda layered with her shrug and nude pumps, she looked breezy and stylish for her show ‘No Filter Neha Season 3’.
Manushi Chillar:
The thought of wearing too much print is not very appealing? Wait till you see Manushi Chillar in Arpita Mehta Creation. She looks stunning in this double printed outfit.
Shraddha Kapoor:
With her recent release Stree, she has been an eye candy for the paparazzi. Shraddha pulls off minis like anybody else. Here she goes again in this red sizzling mini by Reem Acra.
Janhvi Kapoor:
In her black gown last week, Janhvi Kapoor looked drop dead gorgeous. This week, Janhvi, Manish Malhotra's latest muse, looked elegant in a purple reflective mirror gown handcrafted by the star designer.
Kareena Kapoor:
Her unavailability on social media can’t keep the paparazzi from guessing her next style move. Donning the avatar of a hot radio jockey, Kareena dressed in a strapless white top tucked in these uber cool off white pants and her white stilettoes. This look was styled for her show on Ishq FM.
Katrina Kaif:
The perfect amalgamation of elegance and chic, Katrina pulls off a dark green knee length dress by Jason Wu. Teaming it up with a pair of Azotiique earnings, she let the dress do all the talking.
