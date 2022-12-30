Style Wrap With Shriya Pilgaonkar: A Look Back at Her Style Journey in 2022

After slaying looks after looks in 2022, actor extraordinaire Shriya Pilgaonkar celebrated her stylish journey in a colourful reel. From ultra glam to chic free flowing silhouettes, Shirya has carried off each look with panache.

Shriya posted an Instagram reel featuring a few of her favourites looks she donned throughout the year and credited her glam squad which included stylist Shreeja Rajgopal, hair stylists Darshana Mule and Radhika Patel, and make-up artists Shruti Kode and Divya Shetty, for working their magic.

She captioned the reel with a heartfelt message which read as: 2022 serves. Shout out to my glam squad for always showing up & working their magic with a big dose of madness. We’ve had so much fun with our looks this year . Thank you team. ILY. Ps -The purple saree is the universal favourite (sic).”

From sarees to co-ord sets, every ensemble Shriya has donned in 2022 has celebrated her charming personality to the T. Let’s take a look at some of her best looks that she slayed in this year.

Not Without My Saree

Shriya mentioned in her Instagram story, that the purple Kanjeevaram saree was her favourite look in 2022. And totally, agree! The traditional silk saree from Shanti Banaras enhanced with broad gold border was paired with a full-sleeved blouse in purple colour. She completed the look with traditional gold jewellery from Tanishq. A simple yet classic look, Shriya set goals for brides and bridesmaids this wedding season.

Maxi-mum Fun

Shriya is vibe in this printed maxi dress designed by Saaksha & Kinni. A celebration of prints, the satin and chiffon dress features abstract bird print, micro pleats and adjustable straps. Shriya kept her overall look minimal and accessorised with a pair of hoop earrings from Misho. Shriya nailed the ‘I want to be on beach’ look and you can definitely bookmark this one for your next beach outing.

Denim Delight

2022 has been all about the denim on denim look, and Shriya nailed this trend like a boss. Looking fabulous in a custom strip denim co-ord set by Rising Among, Shriya paired the look with a blazer. The ensemble featuring hand-cut, hand frayed panels of true shades of denim patched together complemented Shriya’s dynamic personality.

A Cut Above the Rest

Shriya Pilgaonkar channels her inner diva in Frisky’s Kelsi Midi Dress by Runway. The Guilty Minds star looked glamorous in the two tone colours - red and pink, a colour combination loved by Bollywood divas this season. She owned the cut out silhouette that featured a midi length, twisted bust with a contrast detailing, adjustable spaghetti straps and invisible centre back zipper.

Sustainably Sexy

You can eat your greens and wear them too. This year has been big on sustainable fashion. Shriya’s emerald bandhani pantsuit from Little Black Bow celebrates slow fashion. The set features a high waist handwoven, hand dyed silk bandhani trousers, silk bralette with straps and lace detailing and an oversized handwoven silk jacket featuring embroidery with beaten gold of vintage Indian motifs.

A Kurta-tastic Art

Shriya looked like art in Kshitij Jalori’s Gouache dark kurta and pant set. The ensemble made in Italian jersey fabric featured multi coloured prints which looked like a painting. The play of colours and comfortable silhouette added to Shriya’s style and made it a perfect look to wrap up 2022 in.

So, what’s your favourite ensemble from Shriya Pilgaonkar’s look you would like to adorn?

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here