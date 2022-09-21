Style Your Blazer Casually With Jeans Or Dress With These Tips

Can’t decide on how to pair a blazer casually? Wearing a blazer is often associated with some formal event, be it for your office meetings or walking the red carpet of an award show. The blazer became a symbol in the 1980s after male rock artists and pop stars started to style Giorgio Armani’s version of the blazer which was an unconstructed, ill-fitting jacket, without any lining or padding.

The look of the blazer underwent a change as female models and movie stars started to wear it. The blazer was structured and formal, had big shoulder pads, and an exaggerated silhouette.

Currently, blazers have many variations like cropped, belted, cinched blazers, blazer dresses, etc. Here’s a style guide to help you put up a casual look –

Oversized Blazer

Opt for a pair of boyfriend jeans or baggy jeans, a V-neck T-shirt, and pair it with an oversized white blazer with black stripes. Add sneakers or stilettos in nude colour and wear bright red lipstick. This look is a perfect casual outing with your girl gang or cafe-hopping.

Monochrome Blazer Dress

A black blazer dress can be a perfect dinner date idea. If paired correctly, it can totally up your fashion game. Opt for a short-draped black blazer and accessorize it with a layered neckpiece and black strappy heels. As per your liking, opt for nude or deep maroon lipstick to go with your look.

Blazer with skinny jeans

You can wear this casually or to your office if it allows for casual office wear. Flaunt your legs in a skinny pair of jeans or jeggings and pair it with a plain casual shirt and a checkered blazer. Sneakers or pumps can be your go-to depending on your choice and comfort level.

Blue Blazer with matching set

If you are attending a cocktail party, award show, or reception party, chuck your one-pieces and lehengas and opt for a matching suit set. Pick out a deep blue draped and tie-able blazer and pair it with well-fitted, ankle-length pants. Pair it with nude pumps and opt for minimal accessories. Add a dash of red to add an oomph factor to the outfit.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here