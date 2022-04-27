Style Your Saree Look for Summers Inspired by These Bollywood Celebs

Summers are here and so is the time for easy breezy sarees. From floral to monochrome, summer saree styles can be varied depending on your personal style. You can also rely on some traditional summer sarees like leheriya prints from Rajasthan to ace your summer ethnic look. Let us take a look at how Bollywood celebrities can inspire you to drape the six-yard wonder this summer:

Janhvi Kapoor

The actress was spotted in a gorgeous floral printed sari for an event in Delhi last year. The ensemble featuring a sheer organza all over rose printed saree and a white tank top style cropped blouse was an elegant and mature choice. A printed floral saree is a classic piece that will always have you looking graceful and beautiful. Choose one in red or pink hues and pair it with a solid coloured blouse in a soft colour like cream, nude, or even mint green.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Floral sarees could be a fuss-free, festive-favourite as proven by Priyanka Chopra during Diwali celebrations in 2020. She was seen in a featherlight Sabyasachi Mukherjee saree modernising retro glamour. The bright saree featured larger-than-life motifs of roses and foliage, and was also accented with a thin border. The perfect festive saree bore sunset shades of yellow, orange and peach. Priyanka had styled her look with a matching sleeveless blouse. You can always elevate your saree looks with some statement jewellery pieces.

Alia Bhatt

During the Gangubai Kathiawadi promotions, Alia made the case for white sarees and how one can never have enough of them. From minimal floral prints to traditional handloom sarees in white, Alia’s sartorial choices were truly inspiring. For one of her promotional events, she was clad in a pure white Jamdani weave by Madhurya Creations that was crafted with unique hand woven motifs. The actress paired the sheer sari with her go-to deep V-neck sleeveless blouse. Explaining the story behind this traditional handloom work, celebrity stylist Ami Patel added to Instagram caption, “Jamdani weave originates from the East Bengal region which is Bangladesh today. The famous Sufi poet Amir Khusro appropriately compares the sheer #jamdani weave to the skin of the moon.”

Katrina Kaif

During the promotions of Sooryavanshi last year, Katrina showed us her love for botanical sarees. She went for a a sheer burnt orange sari featuring a floral all-over sequined pattern by Sabyasachi. Katrina wore the saree over an animal print underskirt that peeked through the translucent saree fabric. She paired her saree with a full-sleeve blouse featuring a plunging neckline, heavy sequin detail and floral sleeves.

How are you going to style your summer ethnic look?

