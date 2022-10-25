Styling Tips For The Perfect Fashion For Your Little Ones

Our children don’t miss a single thing. They are sponges and they are mirrors. Whether its mannerisms, behaviour etiquettes, how to speak, how to eat and how to carry themselves, we are their role models. Not to forget, fashion, our choices are always manifested in uncensored fashion ideas that they learned from watching us.

With kid’s fashion evolving into a different segment altogether due to the excessive exposure to latest international trends, parents are being overindulgent in adorning their kids with stylish and chic attires.

With such effortless permeation of trends across the globe, there are wide assortments of attires to select from. Let’s explore some of the trending western and Indian outfits for children to amp up their look for the festive season. Swati Saraf, President, Les Petits shares some tips:

Western Outfits

Western wear is a go-to option for parents as well as kids. Without much effort, it looks casual yet stylish. They can explore a variety of options from shirts and shorts to adorable dresses and tops and twirly dresses.

Dazzle with unicorn dresses, neon-filled frocks, and sequin dresses. The bright colours are accentuated with unique and attractive designs, preferably asymmetric designs

On regular days, make a statement with a not-so-flashy style. Go in for pastels, to emanate a relaxed aura. The lighter tones like blue and green are refined yet trendy. Symmetric designs are better suited to go with pastel shades to strike a balance.

Petal skirts, floral singles, shorts, jackets, jeans, and T-shirts, make up the casual look with the advantage of being lightweight and comfortable for the kids to freely move around. When it comes to T-shirts, kids can opt for pieces printed with their favourite cartoon, fictional, and comic characters.

Indian Wear

Selecting an Indian outfit for the kids sometimes becomes tricky for the parents as they want to choose the best attire to bring out the charm of the ethnic wear while not losing out on the comfort due to the layers and cuts of the dress. Hence, it is important to select a dress that is a balance of fashion and comfort.

Indian peplum style lehenga embraces comfort to the fullest while making a statement with unique flares and cuts, jacket style lehenga creates multiple looks simply with their light jacket, heavy jacket style, asymmetrical jacket, and shirt style jacket.

Palazzo-style salwar suits are the best when it comes to comfort. Embroidered palazzo, printed palazzo, umbrella palazzo, A-line palazzo pants, wide palazzo pants, short palazzo pants, formal palazzo pants, has the potential to create a headline in the Indian fashion trends. It comes with the flexibility to create a lot of looks with a single pant.

Waistcoat, suits and Nehru jackets, flaunt a really comfortable silhouette and leave behind a long-lasting. Indo-western outfits are an all-time favourite bringing about the perfect fusion of Indian and western styles. Printed Indo western outfits, asymmetric Indo western, Indo-western kurtas with dhoti, Indo western cowl kurtas, front silt Indo western outfits are great too. Last but not the least, kurtas cannot be eliminated from the list. It offers an assortment of versatile endless choices with pathani kurtas, long kurtas, short kurtas, asymmetric kurtas, jodhpuri kurtas.

As the kids turn fashionistas, parents can take help from the outfits stated above to add a new twist to their already existing wardrobe.

