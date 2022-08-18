Subhas Chandra Bose Death Anniversary: What Happened A Day Before Netaji's Death

SUBHAS CHANDRA BOSE DEATH ANNIVERSARY: Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was a fierce personality and a key leader in India’s struggle for independence from the Britishers. Decades after his death, there is still no definite and clear answer to how he died.

On the morning of August 17, 1945, Subhas Chandra Bose, accompanied by his cabinet colleagues and senior Japanese officers, arrived in Saigon from Bangkok. World War II was over and Japan had announced formal surrender to the Allies. At the time, Netaji had two choices before him. Either to hand India’s fate to the British government or to complete his mission and free India from the raj.

Netaji wanted to go to the Soviet Union with all his colleagues in search of a safe place. Japanese Field Marshal Tarauchi made a foolproof plan to take Bose to the Soviet Union. The Japanese military General Isoda was to execute this “secret plan”. Netaji told Isoda that some of his officers needed to accompany him in his journey as the main aim of the mission was to continue the struggle for India’s freedom and not just to hide.

The plane with 11 Japanese, Netaji and his treasure boxes took off from Tourane at sunrise, August 18 and reached Taihoku, at noon. The plane was filled with gasoline to capacity. The team was headed for Dairen in Manchuria to drop off Japanese Army Lieutenant general Shidei. Netaji agreed to go with Shidei to Mukden (Shenyang), the capital of the Manchuria region in China. The plane took off at around 2-2:30 pm.

As soon as the plane was airborne, at about an altitude of 20-30, the sound of an explosion followed by three-four loud bangs was heard. The plane with Netaji in it plunged. The left side propeller of the plane fell off. On hitting and crashing on the concrete runway, the plane broke into two pieces.

