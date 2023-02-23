Subi Suresh's Death Raises Alarm Over Liver Health; 5 Lifestyle Choices You Need To Make Right Away

Popular Malayalam actress and comedian Subi Suresh died in a private hospital in Kochi on February 22. Suresh, who was only 41 years old, had been undergoing treatment for liver-related ailments. She had mentioned in previous interviews that she blamed her unhealthy lifestyle for the health complication. Suresh said she would often not be able to eat on time and missed taking the medications due to her hectic lifestyle. Her death has brought the impact of an unhealthy lifestyle on liver health to the forefront.

Here are some risk factors that could adversely affect your liver health, even causing life-threatening diseases:

Excessive Alcohol Consumption

Consuming too much alcohol affects almost every organ of the body. However, the impact is the greatest on the liver because it is the primary site of ethanol metabolism, a 2017 study published in BMC Gastroenterology said. In other words, it is the most important place where the toxic substances of alcohol are broken down so the body can flush them out. Excessive consumption of alcohol also leads to fat build-up in the liver, causing alcoholic fatty liver disease. This condition, if it becomes severe, can be life-threatening.

Smoking

According to a 2022 study published in the Journal of Hepatology, an estimated 40 per cent of patients with liver disease have a history of smoking. Not only does smoking add toxins to the body, increasing the burden on the liver, but it also promotes cardiovascular disease and extrahepatic cancers in transplant recipients.

Obesity, Diabetes and High Cholesterol

According to John Hopkins Medicine, these three conditions, closely related to one’s diet, exercise regimen (or lack thereof), and smoking and drinking habits can lead to non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Reducing simple carbohydrates like bread and sugar and eating more fruits, vegetables, and protein-rich food can help reverse the damage in the early stages.

Diet

Research has shown that diets marked by high fat and carbohydrate intake, paired with inadequate vitamin consumption, may provide triggers for insulin resistance and associated negative impacts on the liver. Sticking to a healthy diet is among the first-line treatment options for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Antioxidant-rich foodstuffs have been shown to reduce the risk of mortality due to NAFLD.

Exposure to Toxins

The liver is primarily responsible for removing toxins from the blood. Yet, overexposure to toxins can be harmful to the organ. It is important to read warning labels on chemicals around the house for such exposure. Equally crucial is that one take measures to ensure toxins found in pesticides used on fruits and veggies do not enter the body.

