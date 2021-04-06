Suchitra Sen Birth Anniversary: Remembering Her with These Hit Tracks

One of Bengal’s most revered actresses, Suchitra Sen was born on April 6, 1931. The actress made her name both in Bengali and Hindi cinema with her impressive performances.

Her work in the field of entertainment and arts even won her international accolades. At the 1963 Moscow International Film Festival, she won the Silver Prize for Best Actress for Saat Pake Bandha, while in 1972 she was awarded the Padma Shri by the Indian government.

Let us take a look at some of the hit songs from her Hindi movies that might give you a glimpse of the vast talent that Suchitra Sen was.

From the 1955 movie Devdas, this song, sung by Talat Mahmood, is picturised on Suchitra Sen, Dillip Kumar, and Vyjayantimala. Directed by Bimal Roy, this movie tells the classic tale of love and heartbreak. Suchitra Sen plays the role of Paro while Dillip Kumar played the eponymous Devdas in this movie. The music for this movie was directed by SD Burman. Lyrics for the songs were written by Sahir Ludhiyanvi.Sung by the classic duo Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar, this romantic ballad is from the 1975 movie Aandhi. Suchitra Sen plays the role of a politician’s daughter who falls in love with a hotel manager played by Sanjeev Kumar. Suchitra Sen played the protagonist, Aarti Devi after actress Vyjayanthimala rejected the film since she had reservations about playing the role. Music for this movie is composed by RD Burman, while the lyrics have been written by Gulzar.Another romantic song from the film Aandhi sung by Kishore Kumar, and Lata Mangeshkar, shows Suchitra Sen and Sanjeev Kumar romancing among the flower gardens and expressing their love. The movie was directed by Gulzar and even won several nominations at the 23rd Filmfare Awards held in 1976.A romantic ballad from the 1975 movie Aandhi, shows Suchitra and Sanjeev meet after years of separation giving their relationship another chance. The song has deep lyrical meanings and is sung by the legendary Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar.From the 1960 movie Bombai ka Babu, this melancholic song is picturised on Dev Anand and Suchitra Sen.

The song is composed by SD Burman and sung by Mukesh.