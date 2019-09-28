Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Sudarshan Pattnaik Wishes Lata Mangeshkar on Birthday with 20-feet-long Veena Sand Sculpture

Sudarsan used about 7 tons of sand to create the 5ft high sand sculpture with a 20ft long veena on the legendary singer's birthday.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 28, 2019, 7:03 PM IST
Sudarshan Pattnaik Wishes Lata Mangeshkar on Birthday with 20-feet-long Veena Sand Sculpture
Image: Twitter

Renowned sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik created a sand sculpture to celebrate the birthday of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar at Puri beach in Odisha. The singer, who is the recipient of three National Film Awards, turns 90 today.

The artist took to Twitter to post an image where he can be seen working on the sand art, alongside the caption, "Namaskar Lata Didi! Happy birthday to you. May Lord Jagannath bless you with good health and long life. You are the inspiration of billions hearts. My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha. #HappyBrithDayLataDidi".

He also posted an image after completing the installation and captioned it, "Happy Birthday to legendary Singer Bharat Ratna @mangeshkarlata Didi . My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha #HappyBirthdayLataDidi."

According to a report in Update Odisha, Sudarsan used about 7 tons of sand to create the 5ft high sand sculpture with a 20ft long veena on the legendary singer's birthday. Speaking to the publication, the artist revealed that he created the sand sculpture on the singer's 90th birthday to wish her and added that he prays to Lord Jagannath for Lata Mangeshkar's long life and good health.

Notably, September 28 being Mahalaya this year, the sand artist also posted an image wishing everying on the auspicious day.

https://twitter.com/sudarsansand/status/1177783942063116289

