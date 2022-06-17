Sudden Increase in Heartbeat? Here's Why We Can't Ignore it

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone was rushed to the hospital recently after she reported an increased heart rate. Deepika was shooting for her upcoming film Project K in Hyderabad when she reported the issue. After a body checkup, she was discharged from the hospital. A sudden increase in heart rate is something that many of us ignore.

An article published in Mayo Clinic said that an increase in heartbeat rate is called heart arrhythmia. If the heart rate or palpitations become fast, it could be a result of stress, exercise, consumption of a particular drug, or any other medical condition. Regular increase in a heartbeat can be a worrying trend and can result in serious chronic heart disease. A person with such conditions requires urgent treatment.

Symptoms

The heartbeat rate is too fast

Pounding

Skipping beats

Fluttering rapidly

Causes of increase in a heartbeat:

Stress, anxiety, or panic attacks

Depression

Exercise

Excessive intake of caffeine, nicotine, cocaine, and cold and cough medications that contain Pseudoephedrine

Fever

Hormonal Changes with mensuration, pregnancy or menopause

As per Mayo Clinic, “Arrhythmias might cause a very fast heartbeat (tachycardia), an unusually slow heartbeat (bradycardia), a heartbeat that varies from a typical heart rhythm or a combination of the three.”

A consistent and sudden increase in heartbeat may result in fainting, cardiac arrest or even heart attack.

