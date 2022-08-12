Sudden Stomach Ache That Often Reoccurs, Here Are The Possible Causes

Are you suffering from constant stomach aches? Is your stomach not allowing you to digest food? Everyone experiences stomach aches at some point in their lives, and they are quite common. The location and severity of your stomach ache can reveal a lot about its underlying cause. Due to digestive problems like acidity, food poisoning, food allergies, bacterial or viral infection, or a disease, your stomach may hurt. Period cramps are also quite common.

One should have their liver and gall bladder checked for problems if they experience pain in the upper right side of their stomach, which could also indicate hepatitis, gall stones, liver diseases, etc. An upper left side ache could be a sign of kidney stones, stomach problems, ulcers, or other things. In addition to other diseases, lower abdominal pain can indicate IBS, inflammatory bowel disease, or a hernia.

As per Hindustan Times, Dr Roy Patankar, Gastroenterologist and Director of Zen Multispecialty Hospital, Chembur, Mumbai talked about common causes of sudden stomach ache. And let’s see what are these, one by one.

Do you experience abdominal pain often? This can be irritable bowel syndrome that causes cramping or bloating brought on by passing a bowel movement.

When certain foods or beverages are consumed, they can cause stomach upset and other digestive issues. Food allergies can result in gripping abdominal pain.

Pain from the gallbladder and ulcers is typically felt in the upper abdomen or side of the stomach.

If you regularly experience abdominal pain that interferes with your daily activities, you may have a Urinary tract infection (UTI). One of the frequent signs of UTI that necessitates a careful assessment is stomach pain.

Gastric issues might be extremely uncomfortable. It causes sharp pain in the abdomen. Gas-related abdominal pain should never be disregarded. Simply seek medical attention to get the best cure.

(Disclaimer: The information mentioned in this article is based on several websites/media reports. News18 recommends readers consult a doctor for the best treatment.)

