Suffering From Acid Reflux? Try These Tips To Fight It Naturally

One of the most common digestive disorders is acidity, it occurs when there is acid backflow from the stomach into the esophagus which can cause a burning sensation in the throat, chest, and stomach. If you are one of those who have acidity issues, fret not. We got you covered here. From eating in the right position to properly chewing food, we have listed a few pointers that will help you overcome the problem of acidity and maintain a healthy diet and lifestyle.

Try following these tips to fight acidity naturally:

1. Eat in Moderation

While eating, we should never eat too much at a time. When we eat too much, there is more pressure on the sphincter and due to stress acid starts flowing upwards in the food system. This is when the problem begins.

2. Reduce Caffeine Intake

Reducing the coffee intake helps in controlling acid reflux. In fact, when we drink more than 3-4 cups of coffee a day, more acid builds up in our stomach and it can flow back into your esophagus.

3. Eat digestible food

Eating digestible food can be good to keep acidity at bay. But if we eat heavy food then it can accelerate our acid reflux resulting in low digestion.

4. Eat Cardamom

Research has shown that consuming cardamom while having acidity reflux helps in reducing acidity. It is a simple home remedy that can help us get relief from acidity.

5. Consuming Basil Leaves

Basil leaves are the perfect antidote for acidity reflux. It not only works on acidity but also helps deal with mental health. To avoid acidity, an individual can also drink its decoction hot.

6. Using Peppermint

Mint has always been considered beneficial for digestion problems. Chewing mint leaves can help avoid acidity. Drinking lemonade mixed with ground mint and salt will give instant relief to the stomach.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here