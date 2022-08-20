CHANGE LANGUAGE
Suffering From Beard Hair Fall? Know Causes and Solutions
Suffering From Beard Hair Fall? Know Causes and Solutions

By: Lifestyle Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: August 20, 2022, 11:52 IST

Delhi, India

Beard hair fall may happen due to the lack of vitamins and minerals in the body.

Beard hair fall can also occur due to genetic reasons.

Hair fall is a common phenomenon and almost everyone has faced this problem. Be it, men or women, everyone has tried many products and home remedies to cure hair fall. For men, beard hair fall has also become a common issue.

For some men, their beard is their prized possession, and they take nice care of it. However, despite everything, the issue of beard hair fall troubles them. Let’s take a look at the causes and solutions of beard hair fall.

Causes of beard hair fall:

Genetic reasons
Fungal infection
Testosterone hormone deficiency
Chemotherapy
Autoimmune diseases
Protein and zinc deficiency
Not maintaining proper hygiene

Steps to prevent beard hair fall:

Eat vitamins and minerals

Beard hair fall may happen due to the lack of vitamins and minerals in the body. To prevent beard hair fall, you can start consuming vitamins and minerals-rich things such as lentils, eggs and green vegetables.

Eat Amla

Amla is the best source of vitamin C and you can add it to your diet. By consuming amla daily, not only your hair remains strong and healthy, in addition, they also shine.

Beard Massage

Beard massage can also be done to prevent hair fall and make the hair strong from the roots and smooth. For a beard massage, mix coconut oil in amla powder and apply it to the beard and massage with light hands.

Use mustard oil

To prevent hair fall, you can also take the help of mustard oil. For this, apply mustard oil to the beard and massage with light hands.

Eat dry fruits

Zinc is found in many nutrient-rich dry fruits. To complete the amount of zinc in the body, one can consume dry fruits. This will also prevent hair loss.

