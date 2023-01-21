Suffering From Constipation Even After Eating Veggies? Here's Why

Constipation is a condition when a person is unable to pass more than three bowel movements a week or faces frequent difficulty in passing stools. To treat the problem, health practitioners often suggest increasing high-fiber food items in the diet which include fruits, vegetables, beans, whole grain cereals, and more. But do you know that even food containing high-fiber content can lead to constipation? Nutritionist Nidhi Sharma explains that salads and raw vegetables have multiple benefits, be it providing the body with nutrients, essential minerals, and vitamins or enhancing weight loss and satiating hunger. It can also lead to an upset stomach, gas problems, bloating, and constipation.

Why is that?

While describing the digestion process, Nidhi Sharma explained how a microbiome is released in the gut which is responsible for absorbing nutrients. When the body has developed a habit of digesting more processed food and limited vegetables, the released microbiome has more room for digesting the former. Now, when there’s a sudden shift in the diet with a heavy intake of high-fiber food and raw veggies, it becomes challenging for the gut to create microbiome that is suitable for digestion.

“In general, uncooked food is tough to digest. If such diet is not supported by exercise & proper hydration, constipation is unavoidable⁣⁣,” she stated. But the expert also broke down a series of things that can be done to tackle the problem:

Take your time: While making the switch, the nutritionist suggests starting slow with small portions, this will allow the body to become used to the change.

Also Read: Radhika Merchant Exudes Grace and Elegance in Custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Gold Silk Tissue Ghagra

Skip salad for dinner: Sharma urged people to say no to raw salad at night reasoning that it becomes tough for the stomach to digest.

Consumed cooked vegetables: Instead of eating raw veggies in a salad, the expert says to increase the volume of cooked vegetables in all the meals.

Keep dinner light: Keep your dinner light by consuming vegetable soups

Say no to raw veggies: Besides cooked veggies, even the steamed ones are easier to digest.

⁣⁣Apart from this, Mayo Clinic also recommends a few easy prevention techniques to tackle constipation. The report recommends to drink more fluid and keeping the body active with regular work out. In addition to this, one must also make sure to schedule regular bowel movements especially after meals.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here