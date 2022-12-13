Suffering From Constipation? Learn Causes And Treatment From Expert

Constipation is considered one of the most common digestive disorders that trouble a lot of people time and again. It is defined as having fewer than three bowel motions per week. If the stool or excrement gets harder after three days and requires you to apply intense pressure, then it could be a common indicator of constipation. It often results in extreme pain and a constant feeling of a full stomach. If left untreated, it can turn into chronic constipation, resulting in anal fissures and even leading to colon cancer.

Dr Srihari Anikhindi, consultant at the Institute of Gastroenterology and Pancreaticobiliary Sciences at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, has given a detailed guide on the causes and ways to prevent constipation.

Causes

According to Dr Anikhindi, “The main reason for constipation is lack of water in the body and less access to fibre in the stomach. As much water is needed to make the content of stool, the amount of fibre is also necessary. When both these things are less in the diet, then they become the causes of constipation.”

The doctor further added saying constipation has grown to be a bigger problem owing to poor diet in our daily lifestyle. Lesser consumption of salad, fruits, and water, along with having large proportions of processed food, all lead to constipation.

Relation between constipation and metabolism

Dr Srihari Anikhindi also emphasises the importance of a good metabolism to fight constipation. According to him, boosting metabolism is important to get rid of constipation. Metabolism differs from person to person. People having a good metabolism will be able to digest and absorb food better, unlike those having a poor metabolism.

How to get rid of constipation?

The doctor advises people suffering from constipation to engage in physical workouts. Regular exercise or yoga is a great way to improve blood circulation and keep constipation at bay. Consumption of fibre-rich food like leguminous vegetables, fruits, walnuts, dates, and almonds, among others, are some of the other ways to get rid of constipation.

If home remedies are not proving to be effective, then Dr Anikhindi suggests using laxative medicine to dilute your stool. If none of the methods works out, then the doctor recommends consulting a doctor immediately as constipation can lead to other serious problems.

Prevention

For those with good metabolism, Dr Srihari urges them to drink at least 2-3 litres of water every day, eat plenty of fruits and green leafy vegetables, along with devoting at least 30 minutes to exercise.

