Suffering From Diabetes? These Exercises Can Help You Keep Blood Sugar Levels in Check

Diabetes has become increasingly common among even the youth today due to their lifestyle choices. What we eat reflects how healthy we are. The aim should be to stay fit with a combination of a good physical exercise regimen and a balanced diet. However, the increasing popularity of fast food and canned edibles is doing the opposite of where we need to go. Diabetes gradually weakens the body and causes multiple problems.

Diabetic patients need to control their diet and have only healthy meals. Exercising can benefit them in multiple ways and keep their sugar levels in check. Knowing what to eat and exercises to perform can work in their favour. Here are two exercises that are extremely beneficial for people suffering from diabetes:

Standing Biceps Curls

According to Web MD, apart from a healthy diet, exercise is a key component in treating diabetes. To reduce sugar levels, weight training is necessary. Standing biceps curls paired with triceps extension increase body strength and counteract diabetes-induced treatment.

To practice this, hold a weight (dumbbell) in one hand and stand straight keeping the other hand on the foot. While lifting the dumbbell, pull the biceps inwards. Then bend the hand from the elbow and move it towards your shoulder. Repeat this exercise 15-20 times with each hand.

Plank

Plank is a compound exercise and if you can hold a plank for a while, it not only strengthens your core but stimulates the muscles in your whole body. In addition to these, it prevents blood sugar levels from rising and keeps diabetes under control.

To do this, lie down and then lift your torso and the body upwards. Rest your whole weight on your hands and put them in a paws position. Keep your legs and back straight while performing this exercise. Try to hold the posture for as long as possible. As soon as you reach your limit, relax for 5-10 seconds and repeat. Do this 4-5 times.

