Suffering From Extreme Fatigue? Food to Eat and Avoid To Curb Lethargy

Feeling tired is quite common in today’s fast-paced life when we are running around the clock from day to night. However, a special condition known as chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS) has been creeping into our lives, causing a heavy toll on our mental health. The scientific term for CFS is myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME). People suffering from this condition have to fight severe fatigue and are unable to sleep. CFS is also accompanied by tender lymph nodes, joint pain, and inability to concentrate.

If you struggle with chronic fatigue syndrome, here is a list of food that should be avoided and those that should be consumed, which will be beneficial in making you feel energetic while keeping sluggishness at bay.

Food items to be avoided:

White Bread:

Processed white bread is often low in dietary fibre, or it may be entirely fibre-free. According to the observational data reported in the Journal of Human Nutrition and Dietetics (JHND), consuming a low-fibre diet is associated with chronic fatigue syndrome symptoms. When you enjoy your sandwich or your favourite morning avocado toast, it is better to select whole-grain bread to provide your body with more fibre.

High-fat meat:

Consumption of meat, rich in fat including beef, pork, and lamb, all contributes to fatigue. These dishes make you more tired, leaving you disinterested in your daily activities. Instead of having high-fat meat, you can choose to munch on leaner cuts of meat like white-fleshed fish, skinless white meat poultry, chicken breasts, and flank steak, among others.

Sugary items:

Consumption of sugary food items like candies, packaged juices, and milk chocolates without satiating macronutrients such as healthy fats or proteins might result in a glucose surge in your body leaving you with a lack of energy. If you’re craving something sweet, resorting to a dark chocolate treat can be a wise option.

Food items to be consumed:

Eggs

Whole eggs are infused with the goodness of nutrients. An average egg provides 7 grams of protein, according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Fat, in these eggs, supplies your body with energy and aids in the absorption of vitamins, says the National Institute on Aging.

Bananas

Bananas are also high in fibre, carbs, and potassium. This nutritious, carbohydrate-fibre mix is the key source of energy. It is advised to have a banana before or during some strenuous exercise.

