Suffering From Fever? Include These 5 Foods To Get Well Soon

Having a fever is normal and it weakens your body. Our taste buds stop working, and we avoid food. Doctors usually recommend eating khichdi, but most people do not like it. So there is a severe shortage of nutrients in the body during fever, and it becomes necessary to consume more nutritious food during this time.

So today, we are going to share the top 5 foods, which you can eat to fulfil the lack of nutrients in your body.

Chicken soup: Chicken soup is a go-to food to have for any disease. It provides nutrients to the body and also helps balance the fluid in your body. It also helps in reducing the temperature. Apart from this, it removes the toxins inside the body. The sodium present in the soup helps in building electrolytes. Chicken soup is also rich in vitamins, minerals, calories, and protein.

Green Leafy Vegetables: Green leafy vegetables contain a high amount of dietary fibre and are full of nutritious elements. Green leafy vegetables like spinach are rich in many nutrients, so it helps fight seasonal infections like viral fever.

Khichdi: Khichdi is a great diet for fever. If the patient does not get the test, you can add some coriander leaves and lemon juice to make it tasty. Along with this, you can also enjoy it with mint chutney or curd.

Fruits: Many believe that we should avoid eating fruits while one is suffering from a fever. However, most fruits are rich in vitamin C, which is essential for a strong immune system. If your appetite is low, it is advisable to have fresh fruit juices as they are easy to consume.

Coconut water: During fever, there is a major deficiency of water in the body. Consuming coconut water is very beneficial to keep your body strong and hydrated. Coconut water helps control body temperature and is also beneficial in fighting infection. By drinking coconut water, essential nutrients obtained from food reach the cells quickly.

