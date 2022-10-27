Suffering From Gestational Diabetes During Pregnancy? Debina Bonnerjee-Suggested Diet Might Help You

Mom-to-be Debina Bonnerjee recently opened up about testing positive for gestational diabetes. While eating healthy is utterly important during pregnancy, the television personality has made it a point to eat clean by modifying her diet to not only satisfy her pregnancy cravings but also add apt nourishment to her body. Fortunately, the modification of her diet has successfully brought her gestational diabetes level into the normal range. In a new YouTube video, Debina broke down her modified diet. Are you suffering from the same problem? Here’s the diet you can follow.

Debina Bonnerjee’s pregnancy diet

Morning Drink

Debina Bonnerjee starts her day with a cup of butter coffee. Although caffeine is advised not to be consumed by pregnant ladies, the actress explains that she has kept it limited to only one cup throughout the day. Since her morning drink is coated with a teaspoon of ghee, helps her diabetes and metabolism in check, thereby preventing any constipation problems. She explained, “Yes, caffeine shouldn’t be consumed during this time and it is also present in chocolates and a lot of aerated drinks, apart from coffee. I have kept my coffee limited to only one cup, that too in the morning. Drinking this butter coffee first thing in the morning keeps my metabolism in check and I don’t get constipation with this because a teaspoon of ghee coats the lining of my stomach and intestine, greasing it. That’s why I have never had constipation in my entire pregnancy journey. After this cup of coffee, I don’t consume any kind of caffeine throughout the day.”

Breakfast

Along with the morning drink, Debina consumed a protein-filled breakfast that consists of two whole eggs and about one-fourth avocado. She also likes to have gluten-free bread if available, when not she prefers eating two rice cakes. “This ensemble is a great source of protein. Doctors advise having a great protein intake in your diet. I believe that instead of taking anything that is artificially made, if I eat natural forms of protein, that will be better,” she said.

Before meal food craving

Debina usually consumed her breakfast by 8 am and hence around 10-11 she feels hungry again. To curb these cravings she prefers eating one apple or pomegranate. According to the actress, her doctors have asked her to avoid other fruits including oranges and bananas.

Lunch

The actress has also been advised to avoid rice, which she follows usually, however, she does consume it sometimes in small quantities. Apart from this, it is veggies, leafy veggies and fresh salad that complete her lunch. She continued. “Any vegetable that I eat – be it spinach, mixed veg, etc – I have 200 grams of fish alongside. Along with that, you can have any salad which you like – cucumber salad, beetroot salad, etc. The more salad you eat, your gut health would be better and you won’t have constipation problems.”

Mid-afternoon snack craving

To get rid of her mid-afternoon snack craving, Bonnerjee once again consumes either an apple or a pomegranate.

Evening snack

Bonnerjee has her evening snack by around 5 pm every day. According to her, this is the time when she fulfills her food cravings. Earlier she would hog burgers, pizzas, and sandwiches but lately, she has changed it to sukha bhel. Explaining the reason why, Bonnerjee said, “Because murmura reduces in size in the stomach after eating, the feeling of eating for a long time instructs our brain that we have eaten a lot. And, you won’t feel hungry for some time.”

Dinner

Last but not the least, Bonnerjee makes it a point to finish her dinner by 7.30-8. It usually consists of soups. “It consists of soup– pumpkin soup or a veg clear soup on a vegetarian day or a chicken clear soup. On days when I am eating non-vegetarian, I also take 200 grams of fish or some properly cooked vegetables. On days I don’t eat vegetables, I eat moong dal ka cheela,” she concluded.

Debeina Bonnerjee is expecting her second child with her husband Gurmeet Choudhary.

